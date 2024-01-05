Hi, Barbie! Awards season is officially here and Margot Robbie is back to her doll-like ways. After a brief foray into the world of stealth wealth late last year, the actor has once again modeled her look for the Palm Springs Film Festival after that famous Mattel doll. The leading lady stepped out to the event’s step and repeat on Thursday wearing a full look from Balmain’s spring 2024 runway show.

Robbie’s polka dot dress and matching open-toe kitten heels broadcast that she’s not leaving Barbiecore behind anytime soon. The mini was quintessential Robbie, complete with a corseted bodice, V-shaped neckline, and '80s-style puffed sleeves. Two rosettes added a unique touch, as did the slight pleats along the skirt and top portion. As with many of her press looks, Robbie decided to let the fashion speak for itself, opting for loose curls and a glossy nude lip.

It doesn’t appear that this look was modeled directly after a specific retro Barbie doll, something Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have found great joy in throughout the actor’s press run. Still, though, it forecasts that we can expect more looks along the lines of Barbie Dreamhouse than “quiet luxury” from the film star this awards season.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Other leading ladies also gave some insight into what to expect from their awards style at the Palm Springs Film Festival, a more casual precursor to this Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. Emma Stone, widely nominated for her role in Poor Things, played with tailoring and proportion in custom Louis Vuitton. Maestro star Carey Mulligan (also styled by Mukamal) continued her streak of chic dressing in a Balmain column gown. Even Billie Eilish, whose song “What Was I Made For?” earned her a Golden Globe nomination, pulled off a quirky look complete with a Playboy book bag.

Now, it’s safe to assume that Robbie will lean into her role as the Mattel icon for her upcoming appearances. She’s nominated in a handful of categories at the Globes, including Best Performance and Best Motion Picture, so we can expect something major. Whether that means custom ’60s Prada, retro Westwood couture, or even mermaid-style Schiaparelli remains to be seen.