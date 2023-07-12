After sending waves through Los Angeles over the weekend, the Barbie press tour has touched down in London. And, unsurprisingly, Margot Robbie’s Mattel-inspired looks came along for the voyage. On Wednesday, the actress turned up to the step-and-repeat to pay homage to one of Barbie’s most famous silhouettes (and apparently, this Barbie wears custom Vivienne Westwood couture).

Robbie’s look from the British brand was modeled after the “Enchanted Evening” doll which was first produced by the toy giant in the 1960s. As with similar vintage Barbies, the doll has since turned into a collector’s item, it’s more formal look a departure from some of the more casual early Barbie outfits. So, what better for Robbie to reference than a retro Barbie ensemble?

Robbie’s look was an almost near replica—the satin gown featured a draped corseted bodice that fell into a form-fitting skirt and blush pink train. There was also an embroidered tulle stole (which Robbie eventually took off) at the top half of the dress and a rose brooch at the waist. Like her doll inspiration, the Australian accessorized the look with ivory opera gloves, clear heels, and a chunky pearl choker.

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The only slight departure came with Robbie’s glam—she decided to forgo the doll’s bright blue eyeshadow and red lip for a more natural look. Her hair, too, was tied in a loose bun rather than a high ponytail.

Pink has, rather unsurprisingly, been the palette of choice for Robbie throughout her various press obligations, so it make sense she went with the color for this Westwood piece. But she’s also shown she is willing to mix in some more neutral colors into her doll-inspired wardrobe, coming most recently on Sunday.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The 33-year-old transformed into another famous ‘60s look of her titular character in custom couture (this time, from Schiaparelli). Trading her pink for black, Robbie attended the L.A. event in a sleeveless dress and gloves modeled after the “Solo in the Spotlight” doll.

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies,” Robbie told PEOPLE regarding her Barbie-inspired looks. “We're hoping to get them excited. We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”