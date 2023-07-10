FASHION

All the Must-See Looks From the Barbie LA Premiere

The only downside to Barbie finally premiering in theaters on July 21st is that it means the movie’s press tour will have ended. Margot Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have kept busy, delivering look after look for the film’s various press stops, taking inspiration from decades of actual Barbie doll style. But Robbie isn’t the only one providing a fashion feast. Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and the rest of the Barbies and Kens have also been embracing the theme of the film for their press looks, making this publicity circuit one of the best in recent memory.

It’s no surprise then, that when the cast all came together for the Los Angeles premiere of the film, they delivered a bright and stylish fashion display made up of pinks, blues, and blacks. In addition to the cast, the pink carpet also filled up with other A-list stars—some, like Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj, who are featured on the movie’s soundtrack, and others, like Laura Dern, who just didn’t want to miss out on the festivities. The result was a premiere for the ages, and you aren’t going to want to miss one look from the evening.

Margot Robbie
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Schiaparelli with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Dua Lipa
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In custom Bottega Veneta with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ryan Gosling
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Billie Eilish
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Carrying a pink Vivienne Westwood handbag.

Nicki Minaj
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Greta Gerwig
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valentino with Cartier jewelry.

Issa Rae
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In custom Marc Bouwer with Chopard jewelry.

Hari Nef
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Celine with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

America Ferrera
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In custom St. John with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and a Kate Spade bag.

Kate McKinnon
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In custom Kallmeyer.

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Michael Cera
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Simu Liu
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Versace with David Yurman jewelry.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Alexandra Shipp
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Laura Dern
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Ellie Misner.

Gal Gadot
Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

In JW Anderson with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and an Aupen bag.

Ava Max
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In custom Mônot.

Shay Mitchell
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Shushu Tong.

Jeremy Scott
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Ariana Greenblatt
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Yogie Pratama with Chopard jewelry.

Ashley Graham
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In custom Nina Ricci with Chopard jewelry.

Scott Evans
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Claudia Sulewski and Finneas
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Finneas is in Cartier jewelry.

Kingsley Ben-Adir
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Karol G
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In custom Pucci.

Karrueche Tran
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano with Le Silla shoes.

H.E.R.
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Trixie Mattel
Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images
Skai Jackson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Patrick Starrr
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images