The only downside to Barbie finally premiering in theaters on July 21st is that it means the movie’s press tour will have ended. Margot Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have kept busy, delivering look after look for the film’s various press stops, taking inspiration from decades of actual Barbie doll style. But Robbie isn’t the only one providing a fashion feast. Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and the rest of the Barbies and Kens have also been embracing the theme of the film for their press looks, making this publicity circuit one of the best in recent memory.

It’s no surprise then, that when the cast all came together for the Los Angeles premiere of the film, they delivered a bright and stylish fashion display made up of pinks, blues, and blacks. In addition to the cast, the pink carpet also filled up with other A-list stars—some, like Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj, who are featured on the movie’s soundtrack, and others, like Laura Dern, who just didn’t want to miss out on the festivities. The result was a premiere for the ages, and you aren’t going to want to miss one look from the evening.

Margot Robbie Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Schiaparelli with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Dua Lipa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom Bottega Veneta with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ryan Gosling Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Gucci.

Billie Eilish MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Carrying a pink Vivienne Westwood handbag.

Nicki Minaj Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Alaïa.

Greta Gerwig Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valentino with Cartier jewelry.

Issa Rae Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom Marc Bouwer with Chopard jewelry.

Hari Nef MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images In Celine with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

America Ferrera Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom St. John with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and a Kate Spade bag.

Kate McKinnon Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom Kallmeyer.

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Michael Cera Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Simu Liu Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Versace with David Yurman jewelry.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Gucci.

Alexandra Shipp Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Laura Dern Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dove Cameron Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Ellie Misner.

Gal Gadot Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images In JW Anderson with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and an Aupen bag.

Ava Max Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom Mônot.

Shay Mitchell Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Shushu Tong.

Jeremy Scott Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Yogie Pratama with Chopard jewelry.

Ashley Graham Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom Nina Ricci with Chopard jewelry.

Scott Evans Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Finneas is in Cartier jewelry.

Kingsley Ben-Adir Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Karol G Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom Pucci.

Karrueche Tran Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Christian Siriano with Le Silla shoes.

H.E.R. Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Trixie Mattel Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Skai Jackson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images