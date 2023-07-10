Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
The only downside to Barbie finally premiering in theaters on July 21st is that it means the movie’s press tour will have ended. Margot Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have kept busy, delivering look after look for the film’s various press stops, taking inspiration from decades of actual Barbie doll style. But Robbie isn’t the only one providing a fashion feast. Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and the rest of the Barbies and Kens have also been embracing the theme of the film for their press looks, making this publicity circuit one of the best in recent memory.
It’s no surprise then, that when the cast all came together for the Los Angeles premiere of the film, they delivered a bright and stylish fashion display made up of pinks, blues, and blacks. In addition to the cast, the pink carpet also filled up with other A-list stars—some, like Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj, who are featured on the movie’s soundtrack, and others, like Laura Dern, who just didn’t want to miss out on the festivities. The result was a premiere for the ages, and you aren’t going to want to miss one look from the evening.