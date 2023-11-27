Margot Robbie’s style seems to be falling into one of three categories these days: Barbie pastels, some form of understated luxury, and pieces that looked plucked from a Gen Z wishlist. Even when it looks like the actress is pushing her doll wears to the back of her closet, she emerges in some sort of referential ensemble. And right when we’re expecting a bold color she’ll throw in something brown, a shade she appeared to be allergic to earlier this spring.

Well, on Monday afternoon, Robbie debuted an extremely chic off-duty look as she stepped out in New York City. The actress hit the streets in a full ensemble courtesy of Bottega Veneta—which makes sense, given that Robbie has gravitated towards to the Italian brand for more of her casual ensembles (and the occasional Barbie moment, too)

Robbie started off her look with a simple white tee that she topped off with an unbuttoned Oxford shirt and a wide-shouldered wool blazer. From there, she went with a pair of mid-wash jeans that flared out slightly near the hemline and pooled just above her black shoes. To round things out, Robbie added on tortoise sunglasses and carried one of the brand’s signature woven bags, a must in any quality “quiet luxury” outift.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though it’s difficult to say where Robbie’s style will progress to next, she did arrive to the Big Apple in a monochrome airport look that would make Angelina Jolie proud. But with her Barbie obligations slowing down, it’s safe to assume that the actress’ fashion will be moving in a similar direction to these two looks—something we already witnessed on the red carpet earlier this month, where she wore an edgy Schiaparelli look and a Fendi couture bandage dress.

Although Robbie’s personal style has always been rather chic, her recent shift to a more understated, simple look full of wardrobe essentials might be intentional. Especially after the high-octane wears that she and stylist Andrew Mukamal conjured up for the Barbie press tour, there’s something to be said for stripping your wardrobe of sequins and color. And clearly, her ensemble on Thursday had her looking more like a Vogue Scandinavia editor than Cherry Pie Barbie.