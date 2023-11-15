You know what they say? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. If Margot Robbie completely nails every Schiaparelli look she brings to the red carpet, keep the Schiaparelli looks coming. Clearly, the actress has this mind set, because on Tuesday night, she stepped out for an event in her third Daniel Roseberry-designed look in recent memory, and it quickly became her third successful Daniel Roseberry-designed look in recent memory.

Robbie was on the red carpet on Tuesday night for the premiere of Emerald Fennell’s sophomore film, Saltburn, for which Robbie is a producer. The actress arrived to the event in a look from Schiaparelli’s fall/winter 2023 couture collection, a piece that contrasts the drama of a sheer bronze corset on top, with the more casual nature of the velvet twill, extra-wide trapeze pants with a waist line meant to mimic the look of an unbuttoned fly. Robbie kept the styling simple for the ensemble, wearing only a three-strand wide Roseark Estate necklace to match the gown’s centerpiece: a golden faux belly button piercing.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like we said, this choice in ensemble completes a trio of Schiaparelli looks for Robbie, coming after the mini dress Robbie wore to the premiere of Asteroid City in June, the one from Roseberry’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection that featured a structured velvet bustier-like top with a pleated white mini skirt underneath. That was then followed by a custom dress at the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie, the sequin-covered, retro confection made to mimic the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie from 1960. What all these looks have in common (besides them being Schiaparelli), is that they were pulled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie’s new stylist, who clearly has an affinity for Roseberry’s designs.

After months of watching Robbie parade around town in colorful, patterned outfits while promoting Barbie, her choice of a slightly edgier ensemble for this recent premiere proves that era is officially over. Gone are the days of the pink matching sets and eye-catching sparkles, at least for now. Of course, we should have seen this coming. Barbie’s success has now been cemented in the annals of film history, and Robbie deserves to move on. In fact, she already teased her style transition earlier this week when she stepped out in Sydney wearing a look decidedly more Olivia Rodrigo than Barbie Land. She followed that up with a quiet luxury look comprised of gray linen trousers and a matching vest, proving she truly has said “Bye Barbie” to all the pink.