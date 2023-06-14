Before Margot Robbie slips her perfectly arched feet into some hot pink heels and embarks on the recently announced, worldwide Barbie press tour, she has another, just as aesthetically pleasing film to promote. Yes, the actress also makes an appearance in Wes Anderson’s latest project, Asteroid City, and while she opted out of the Cannes Film Festival premiere last month, she made sure to make up for it at the movie’s New York debut.

On Tuesday, Robbie stepped out for the premiere in a dress from Daniel Roseberry’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection for Schiaparelli. The look featured a structured velvet bustier-like top with a pleated white mini skirt underneath. The layering effect created an almost peplum at Robbie’s waist, proving further that the popular 2010’s style is slowly creeping back in vogue, albeit in a more modern way.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

It seems that the theme of the evening may have been black and white, because Robbie’s two costars matched the actress in their monochromatic ensembles. Scarlett Johansson, who attended the Cannes premiere in a bra-sprouting Prada number, opted on Tuesday for a white Carolina Herrera resort 2024 dress that walked the runway earlier this month. With a drop-waist ruched bodice and a halter neckline, the look provided a slightly retro vibe, which is fitting, considering the mid-century setting of the film in which the actress plays a Judy Garland-esque character. Pearl drop earrings and side swept hair helped to complete that aesthetic, while crystal-embellished PVC heels from Gianvito Rossi added some modernity to the look.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The trio was then rounded out by Maya Hawke, who clearly got the dress code memo and opted for an all-black look that complimented her two costars perfectly. She provided some texture with the help of a custom paillette-covered Prada dress with an a-line, tea-length skirt. Also clearly inspired by the movie’s 1950s setting, the actress and her stylist Harry Lambert completed the ensemble with a matching swim cap that Esther Williams would have likely coveted. The addition comes after Hawke attended the Cannes premiere in a look that featured white boots and blue leather gloves, proving the actress is clearly on an accessory kick.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following the red carpet, both Johansson and Hawke changed into more comfortable looks, with Johansson trading in her white dress for a polka-dotted Rodarte mini covered in yellow roses. Hawke, meanwhile stuck to the all-black color scheme and threw on a tutu as well as a t-shirt that read, “Rome, eternally beautiful.” She was also joined by her brother, Levon Hawke, at the event, as well as her mom, Uma Thurman, and the family snapped some photos together in a booth.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Robbie, however, kept her Schiaparelli look on throughout the night, and by the end of the evening, it seemed that Barbie was on her mind, as she spent time with the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, and her husband and writing partner, Noah Baumbach (Anderson’s one-time writing partner), at the after party. Clearly, Gerwig got the dressing memo too, arriving in a white, sequined dress to celebrate her latest film star.