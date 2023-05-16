It’s officially that time of year again, the two weeks in May when celebrities flock to the south of France to celebrate the year’s most anticipated films. And it’s not just actors who get to soak in the sun at the Cannes Film Festival, but style stars, top models, and socialites alike. Festival regulars like Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, and Diane Kruger are often joined by big names like Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, and others who would never give up the opportunity to show off a look. This year, we can expect appearances from Blanchett and Swinton, as well as A_listers, including Natalie Portman, Isabella Rossellini, and Scarlett Johansson, who all have films premiering during the two weeks. Plus, HBO’s The Idol will make its debut at the festival, meaning stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd are likely to be in attendance as well. But as always, that’s just the tip of the iceberg, and there’s no saying who else will show up on the beachside red carpet, and what they’ll be wearing when they do. So, to make sure you don’t miss one look from throughout the celebration, keeping checking back here as we keep track of everything worn during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Naomi Campbell Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Celine with Chopard jewelry.

Brie Larson Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Helen Mirren Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Del Core.

Elle Fanning Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen with Cartier Jewelry.

Uma Thurman Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Christian Dior with Chopard jewelry.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Elie Saab couture with Chopard jewelry and Sarah Flint heels.

Fan Bingbing Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Christopher Bu.

Michael Douglas Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images In Atelier Versace.

Baptiste Giabiconi Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Elie Saab fall/winter 2005.

Cindy Bruna Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Act N°1.

Charlotte Casiraghi Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel couture.