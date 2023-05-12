There are a few constants in this world on which one can always rely. The sun will rise every morning and set every night, Rihanna will show off her pregnant belly every chance she gets, and when Tilda Swinton attends the Cannes Film Festival, she will be wearing Haider Ackermann. The actress’ relationship with the designer is a special one, and no where does it shine brighter than in southern France for those two weeks in May.
Of course, Ackermann hasn’t put out a collection for his eponymous brand in over three years, and while he has provided Swinton with some custom moments during that time, she’s had to supplement with other labels. That’s where Alaïa, Loewe, Schiaparelli, and Chanel come in, providing Swinton with with breezy dresses, chic suits, and unique tops for her many premieres at Cannes. Swinton has such a distinct style that no matter what brand she wears, she makes the pieces completely her own in a way few actresses can. And with
her new film, , premiering at the festival later this month, we will likely see her pull out more quintessentially Swinton looks once again. In the meantime, let’s prepare by looking back at all of her Cannes appearances throughout the years. Asteroid City Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Swinton wore a simple and sleek Alaïa fall 2022 cotton mermaid shirt dress with an oversized black blazer on the red carpet.
2022:
Three Thousand Years Of Longing Premiere Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While the rest of her 2022 Cannes looks were comprised of shirt dresses, the actress went for a more classic red carpet look for the premiere of her film, opting for a navy Chanel dress with a jewel-encrusted neckline.
2022:
Three Thousand Years Of Longing Photocall Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress went simple for the film’s photo call, wearing a light blue, Alaïa shirtdress.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Swinton went a bit more causal for the closing ceremony and premiere of
OSS 117: From Africa With Love, choosing a look from Schiaparelli fall 2021 featuring a white shirt and wide-leg pants. Of course this was no simple button down, but one featuring the sketch of a dove and classic gold Schiaparelli buttons. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images
The actress likely stayed cool in the southern France heat in a breezy Chanel resort 2022 dress.
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Swinton added some color into the mix with the help of an asymmetric Loewe resort 2022 top, oversized green pants, and bright orange heels.
2021:
Les Olympiades (Paris 13th District) Premiere
Swinton pulled out a second Schiaparelli look comprised of a white top and black pants for another 2021 red carpet moment. But the extreme volume of this spring 2021 top made it anything but boring.
2021:
The French Dispatch Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
After some more loose-fitting choices, Swinton brought tailoring (and color) in the form of a Haider Ackermann look comprised of an orange skirt, pink short-sleeved jacket, and a green sequined undershirt.
2021:
The French Dispatch Photocall Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The structure continued for the film’s photocall, which Swinton attended in a gorgeous, blue Haider Ackermann suit.
2021:
The Souvenir Part 2 Screening Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When it comes to her Cannes look, Swinton usually sticks to one of a few brands. So it should come as no surprise that this multicolored lace jumpsuit is Chanel spring 2021 haute couture.
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Swinton was joined by her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, for the
Parasite premiere, to which she wore a cream Chanel fall 2019 satin suit.
2019:
The Dead Don’t Die Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress had her good friend Ackermann design this custom long-sleeved dress for the festival’z opening ceremony and the premiere of her film,
The Dead Don’t Die.
2019:
The Dead Don’t Die Photocall Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images
At the photocall, she went for a much simpler look, wearing cropped trousers and a white blazer from Haider Ackermann’s fall 2019 collection.
2017: 70th Anniversary Event
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Swinton wore a black tweed Chanel fall 2017 jumpsuit to the festival’s 70th anniversary event in 2017.
2017: Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2017 Cannes Film Festival Event
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
It’s rare that Swinton wears a pattern, but she opted for this blue and red silk Schiaparelli dress for a HFPA event during the 2017 festival.
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Haider Ackermann once again dressed Swinton, this time putting the actress in a white dress with structured shoulders, a satin midline, and asymmetric hem.
Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Ackermann then provided Swinton with a bit more color for the film’s photocall with the help of a modern green skirt suit.
2013:
Only Lovers Left Alive Premiere Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
If this shimmering gold Haider Ackermann set looks familiar, it’s because Swinton wore it again, ten years later, at the designer’s couture show for Jean Paul Gaultier.
2013:
Only Lovers Left Alive Photocall Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Swinton loves a suited moment, so this Chanel resort set featuring a structured navy jacket and wide leg white pants makes perfect sense for the actress.
2012:
Moonrise Kingdom Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While this copper Haider Ackermann dress was originally presented as part of the designer’s fall 2012 collection with a mid-length hem, Ackermann lengthened it for Swinton to wear on the Cannes red carpet.
2012:
Moonrise Kingdom Photocall Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images
Swinton once again wore Ackermann for the
Moonrise Kingdom photocall, going a bit more casual with a light blue pencil skirt and taupe blouse.
2011:
We Need to Talk About Kevin Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
We need to talk about Swinton’s Ackermann look for the
We Need to Talk About Kevin premiere, comprised of a midnight blue column skirt and tonal draped silk top.