There are a few constants in this world on which one can always rely. The sun will rise every morning and set every night, Rihanna will show off her pregnant belly every chance she gets, and when Tilda Swinton attends the Cannes Film Festival, she will be wearing Haider Ackermann. The actress’ relationship with the designer is a special one, and no where does it shine brighter than in southern France for those two weeks in May.

Of course, Ackermann hasn’t put out a collection for his eponymous brand in over three years, and while he has provided Swinton with some custom moments during that time, she’s had to supplement with other labels. That’s where Alaïa, Loewe, Schiaparelli, and Chanel come in, providing Swinton with with breezy dresses, chic suits, and unique tops for her many premieres at Cannes. Swinton has such a distinct style that no matter what brand she wears, she makes the pieces completely her own in a way few actresses can. And with her new film, Asteroid City, premiering at the festival later this month, we will likely see her pull out more quintessentially Swinton looks once again. In the meantime, let’s prepare by looking back at all of her Cannes appearances throughout the years.

2022: R.M.N. Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Swinton wore a simple and sleek Alaïa fall 2022 cotton mermaid shirt dress with an oversized black blazer on the red carpet.

2022: Three Thousand Years Of Longing Premiere Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While the rest of her 2022 Cannes looks were comprised of shirt dresses, the actress went for a more classic red carpet look for the premiere of her film, opting for a navy Chanel dress with a jewel-encrusted neckline.

2022: Three Thousand Years Of Longing Photocall Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress went simple for the film’s photo call, wearing a light blue, Alaïa shirtdress.

2021: Closing Ceremony Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Swinton went a bit more causal for the closing ceremony and premiere of OSS 117: From Africa With Love, choosing a look from Schiaparelli fall 2021 featuring a white shirt and wide-leg pants. Of course this was no simple button down, but one featuring the sketch of a dove and classic gold Schiaparelli buttons.

2021: Memoria Premiere Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images The actress likely stayed cool in the southern France heat in a breezy Chanel resort 2022 dress.

2021: Memoria Photocall Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Swinton added some color into the mix with the help of an asymmetric Loewe resort 2022 top, oversized green pants, and bright orange heels.

2021: Les Olympiades (Paris 13th District) Premiere Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Swinton pulled out a second Schiaparelli look comprised of a white top and black pants for another 2021 red carpet moment. But the extreme volume of this spring 2021 top made it anything but boring.

2021: The French Dispatch Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images After some more loose-fitting choices, Swinton brought tailoring (and color) in the form of a Haider Ackermann look comprised of an orange skirt, pink short-sleeved jacket, and a green sequined undershirt.

2021: The French Dispatch Photocall Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The structure continued for the film’s photocall, which Swinton attended in a gorgeous, blue Haider Ackermann suit.

2021: The Souvenir Part 2 Screening Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When it comes to her Cannes look, Swinton usually sticks to one of a few brands. So it should come as no surprise that this multicolored lace jumpsuit is Chanel spring 2021 haute couture.

2019: Parasite Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Swinton was joined by her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, for the Parasite premiere, to which she wore a cream Chanel fall 2019 satin suit.

2019: The Dead Don’t Die Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actress had her good friend Ackermann design this custom long-sleeved dress for the festival’z opening ceremony and the premiere of her film, The Dead Don’t Die.

2019: The Dead Don’t Die Photocall Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images At the photocall, she went for a much simpler look, wearing cropped trousers and a white blazer from Haider Ackermann’s fall 2019 collection.

2017: 70th Anniversary Event Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Swinton wore a black tweed Chanel fall 2017 jumpsuit to the festival’s 70th anniversary event in 2017.

2017: Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2017 Cannes Film Festival Event George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images It’s rare that Swinton wears a pattern, but she opted for this blue and red silk Schiaparelli dress for a HFPA event during the 2017 festival.

2017: Okja Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Haider Ackermann once again dressed Swinton, this time putting the actress in a white dress with structured shoulders, a satin midline, and asymmetric hem.

2017: Okja Photocall Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ackermann then provided Swinton with a bit more color for the film’s photocall with the help of a modern green skirt suit.

2013: Only Lovers Left Alive Premiere Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If this shimmering gold Haider Ackermann set looks familiar, it’s because Swinton wore it again, ten years later, at the designer’s couture show for Jean Paul Gaultier.

2013: Only Lovers Left Alive Photocall Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Swinton loves a suited moment, so this Chanel resort set featuring a structured navy jacket and wide leg white pants makes perfect sense for the actress.

2012: Moonrise Kingdom Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this copper Haider Ackermann dress was originally presented as part of the designer’s fall 2012 collection with a mid-length hem, Ackermann lengthened it for Swinton to wear on the Cannes red carpet.

2012: Moonrise Kingdom Photocall Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images Swinton once again wore Ackermann for the Moonrise Kingdom photocall, going a bit more casual with a light blue pencil skirt and taupe blouse.