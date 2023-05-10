The Cannes Film Festival combines everything one could ever desire in an event: film, fashion, and a heavy helping of star power. The fact that it’s set in the most beautiful of locations, the south of France, doesn’t hurt. It’s no wonder A-Listers flock to the beachside town every May to take in the year’s most anticipated films, rub shoulders with tastemakers, and show off some fabulous looks in the process. That’s likely why Bella Hadid hasn’t missed the film festival once in the past eight years. Since 2015, the model has traveled to Cannes to walk numerous red carpets, attend the annual amfAR Gala, and make appearances at the various events throughout the two weeks. Of course, each of those requires a show-stopping look, and Hadid has hardly ever disappointed in delivering. From red hot gowns to incredible vintage pulls, Hadid always comes to Cannes prepared, and last year, the model worked with Law Roach to pull off what was truly one of the best displays of festival fashion we have ever seen.

Recently, Hadid has been keeping a low profile, but we’re still holding out hope that she’s just resting up before taking on the 2023 festival later this month. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at every dress Hadid has worn at Cannes, from 2015 to 2022.

2022: Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles) Premiere Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images When Roach and Hadid teamed up for the 2022 Cannes film festival, we knew something special was about to occur, but we never expected the parade of archival dresses that would follow. For the premiere of Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles), the pair pulled out a Tom Ford-era Gucci dress from the brand’s milestone fall 1996 collection.

2022: Chopard Loves Cinema Lionel Hahn/FilmMagic/Getty Images While many of Hadid’s looks for Cannes in 2022 were very sultry, this vintage Chanel dress, designed by Karl Lagerfeld in the ‘80s, had a bit more whimsy to it.

2022: Cannes 75 Anniversary Dinner Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid slipped into an impossibly low-cut Versace fall 2001 dress with leather hip details for the festival’s anniversary event.

2022: The Innocent (L'Innocent) Screening Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images And then, of course, there was the sculptural masterpiece of a dress from Gianni Versace’s spring 1987 collection, which will likely go down as one of the best looks in Cannes red carpet history.

2021: Tre Piani (Three Floors) Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images It’s hard to choose a favorite among all of Hadid’s show stopping Cannes looks over the years, but this Schiaparelli fall/winter 2021/22 couture dress is definitely up there. Fashion Twitter was appropriately left gasping for air when it debuted.

2021: Opening Ceremony Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images After the pandemic forced her to take a year off, Hadid returned to the Cannes red carpet in a Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002 haute couture gown, originally modeled by Naomi Campbell.

2019: Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Gloire) Premiere Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hadid began her trend of wearing vintage dresses to the Cannes red carpet in 2019 when she attended a premiere in this archive Roberto Cavalli dress.

2019: Rocketman Premiere Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While originally, this tiered tulle Christian Dior spring 2018 couture gown was completely sheer, Hadid seemingly had a bit of lining added for her appearance at Cannes in 2019.

2018: BlacKkKlansman Premiere Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a silver, halter-neck Elie Saab couture dress, Hadid attended the premiere of BlacKkKansman in 2018.

2018: Fashion for Relief Event Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid attended the Fashion for Relief event in an ab-baring custom Julien Macdonald two piece set.

2018: Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv) Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Opting for a simpler look, Hadid attended the red carpet in a dusty pink satin Dior gown.

2017: amfAR 24th Cinema Against AIDS Gala Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images The model was unmissable in a completely sheer Ralph & Russo one-shoulder gown.

2017: Okja Premiere Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images It seems red is one of Hadid’s favorite colors to wear to the Cannes Film Festival. Here, she opted for a quilted Christian Dior spring 2017 dress in the eye-catching hue.

2017: Chopard Space Party Gisela Schober/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid tapped Roberto Cavalli to design a custom dress that sparkled just like her Chopard diamonds.

2017: Fashion for Relief Event Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Before walking the runway for the Fashion for Relief event, Hadid took on the red carpet in a strapless Roberto Cavalli dress.

2017: Opening Ceremony Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images This light pink silk Alexandre Vauthier dress was all about the high slit, which Hadid showed off like a pro.

2016: amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid went simple for the 2015 amfAR gala, arriving in a Dior gown with a draped neckline.

2016: The Unkown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This red silk Alexandre Vauthier couture gowns may just be one of the sexiest Hadid has ever worn.

2016: Opening Ceremony Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid’s first stint on the Cannes red carpet was a success thanks to this sparkling nude Roberto Cavalli gown.