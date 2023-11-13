Margot Robbie might have been saying “Hi Barbie!” through the majority of her blockbuster titular role, but over the past few days, her personal style seems to be waving goodbye. Instead of Barbie pinks and Chanel tweeds, the actress has switched up her off-duty look as she stepped out in her native Australia over the weekend.

On Saturday, Robbie was spotted in Sydney leaving an afternoon lunch with friends. She sported a monochrome two-piece set that consisted of a cut-out top and mini skirt. The bottom featured a gray and black stripe while the top had open areas down the front and sides. The 33-year-old completed her look with black sunglasses, a white shoulder bag, and block heel Mary Jane shoes. Though Robbie’s choices aren’t necessarily a departure from her personal style (and we could totally see a certain Olivia Rodrigo wearing this look), they are a switch from what we’re used to seeing from the actress recently. The Barbie press tour, which was cut short due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, had Robbie in virtually every shade of pink under the sun and modeling her appearance after a variety of vintage Mattel dolls.

Newspix/Newspix/Getty Images

On Friday, the actress was once again spotted in the Australian city with her husband Tom Ackerley. This time, she switched out her mini set for a luxe tailored outfit that would likely gain the fashion girl “Quiet Luxury” seal of approval. Robbie appeared in a linen matching number composed of a tailored sleeveless vest and high-waisted, pleated pants. Underneath she layered a thin white bra, that exposed much of her midsection, as well as a gold pendant necklace. The star completed her look with braided raffia sandals and simple black sunglasses.

KHAP / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Robbie switched up her Barbie leanings even further when she traded her doll heels for....platform crocs? While her character cringed even at the mere sight of flat-soled Birkenstocks, Robbie seemed unbothered as she stepped out in a neon yellow version of the famous slip-on shoe. Although most actresses don’t continue to dress like their on-screen characters beyond a certain promotional period, it’s clear Robbie is waving goodbye to her Barbie look for now.