For a brief moment last week it appeared that Margot Robbie was waving goodbye to Barbiecore once and for all. She stepped out in a big, big pants from Schiaparelli and an ultra-luxe couture look from Fendi—perhaps signaling that her, and the world’s, obsession with doll fashion had come to an end (well, atleast until a sequel). Over the weekend, though, Robbie proved that she’s not done with her Barbie style just yet as she stepped out for a panel discussion at the Director’s Guild of America.

Robbie appeared at the Los Angeles event in a look that, while not dripping in pink or sequins, was actually a reference to the 2015 “Cherry Pie Picnic” Barbie per her stylist, Andrew Mukamal. The Australian actress looked every bit like the doll—wearing a full Bottega Veneta look made up of cuffed, wide-legged jeans a cherry-printed button down. She even sported the same open-toe heels and statement belt, but added her own twist to things with a woven top handle bag and loose waves instead of pigtails.

Gilbert Flores/Deadline/Getty Images

Later in the day, Robbie switched into another Bottega Barbie moment for a special screening and Q&A hosted by Warner Bros. This one, though not modeled after a specific doll, still had a very Mattel feel thanks to the powder pink color way, feathered hemline, and peep-toe Manolo Blahnik heels. On Friday, the 33-year-old attended another screening (because apparently there’s still people that haven’t seen Barbie) wearing jeans that she matched with a pink corset, blazer, and heels from Versace.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It makes sense that Robbie and Mukamal are still tapping into their Barbie rolodex. It’s common practice for actors to slip into press looks inspired by their characters, and even though the movie is well beyond its premiere, Robbie has become rather synonymous with the Mattel doll. Which is why it was so shocking to see her dressed in muted beige Fendi, edgy Schiaparelli, and even, donning a stealth wealth set during her time off. As Awards season quickly approaches, and with the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike allowing actors to fully engage in promotional activity, it will be interesting to see how Robbie’s style continues to evolve.