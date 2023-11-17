Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie have officially kissed Barbie goodbye, but ot their friendship. After months of parading around premieres in every type of sequin and shade of pink imaginable, the singer and actress’ appearance last night just might be all the proof we need in confirming that the Barbie era is officially over.

Dua and Robbie touched down in Los Angeles for the Variety Power of Women event in two very understated, yet impactful, looks. The “Houdini” singer dazzled in a Vivienne Westwood couture dress. The piece was designed in a red satin fabric, which fittingly matched her new dye job, and featured a corseted bodice and bow detail at the top. Dua accessorized the look with a pair of the brand’s signature heels, a pebbled leather clutch, and gold earrings.

Like Dua, Robbie also wore couture—more specifically, from Fendi’s fall/winter 2023 collection. Up top, the soft brown dress hugged Robbie’s figure with an off-the-shoulder, bandage-style bodice. Near the actress’ waist, the style then transitioned into a dramatic maxi skirt that pooled beneath her. Robbie opted for natural, dewy glam and jewels from Ana Khouri to finish off the look.

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s been a busy past few days for Robbie (and Dua, too), who stepped out to the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn on Wednesday night. There, she dazzled in Schiaparelli couture—a sheer paneled corset and big, big pants. With not a drop of pink or single stitch of sequins in sight, Robbie definitely has proved she’s ready to move towards a more luxe, understated red carpet style. Even her off-duty looks veer far, far away from Barbie world. Dua, too, is in the midst of a style shift of her own. The singer is in full promotion mode for DL3, and has established a more toned-down approach both on and off the red carpet. We’ve seen her in everything from shaggy fur coats to croc party pants, and even, a very casual ensemble that casued quite the stir on the Internet.

Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, was honored at the event. Her husband Tom Ackerley recited an acceptance speech on her behalf as the actress lost her voice—but not before Dua sang Robbie’s praises. “As filmmakers, the LuckyChap team lead with humor, empathy and heart every step of the way,” Dua said on stage. “They are involved in every facet of their projects—from creating immersive practical environments on set, which became home to a truly epic dance party in the film, to heartfelt moments where audiences around the world were challenged with the idea of what it means to be human.”