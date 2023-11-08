The leaves always turn the same colors, but the fall fashion trends have a habit of subtly shifting every year. Yes, knits, baggy layers, statement coats, among others have all remained constant in the wardrobes of celebrities this season. But this week, even when separated by thousands of miles, fashion girls Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber bonded over their shared interest in putting a chic twist on classic cold weather staples.

Dua, who is in the midst of promotion for her new single “Houdini,” stepped out to the Kiss Radio Studios in London on Wednesday. The pop star cut a stylish figure in a pair of low-rise, light wash jeans that she loosely tucked into mauve patent boots. From there, the star continued her look with a simple t-shirt, a black belt, and the statement coat of all statement coats. The outerwear piece, which finished just below her waist, featured plumes of faux fur fabric and marshmallow-like sleeves. Any good street style look wouldn’t be complete without some accessories—Dua cradled a sleek tote bag in her arm which perfectly matched her boots and partially braided, freshly dyed hair.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Over in Los Angeles, Hailey had her own fun with fall statement dressing as she hit the town for a date night with Justin. Like Dua, Hailey also opted for loose fitting denim—a mid wash pair from Bottega Veneta—that pooled over her brown heel boots. She similarly layered a white t-shirt as a base for her coat, a spotted shearling piece, also from the Italian brand. The pick was longer and roomier than Dua’s but still carried the cozy effect that the pop singer’s did. For accessories, Hailey went with thin sunglasses, stud earrings, and carried Bottega Veneta’s “Andiamo” bag in her hand (similar versions have been seen on everyone from Jacob Elordi to Kendall Jenner).

BACKGRID

The phrase “Quiet Luxury” often conjures up images of usually beige pieces that, while may be incredibly chic, tend border on bland. Dua and Hailey’s looks provided an antidote to that dilemma though—they were still sans logo, as any good stealth wealth moment should be, but managed to break through the noise with statement outerwear and sleek bags.