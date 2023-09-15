Though stars like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have established roladex-like collections of it-bags, their male counterparts have been much slower on the take. That is, until a certain Jacob Elordi started wearing selections of fashion’s most coveted handbags a few years ago. The actor has taken a particular liking to Bottega Veneta’s “Andiamo” bag, which caused quite a frenzy (in a good way) when he sported it around Los Angeles. And when he was spotted wearing a crossbody Chanel bag while posing with Sofia Coppola, one twitter user aptly said, “Why doesn't every man carry around a little Chanel bag?”
In addition to Bottega and Chanel, his collection also includes picks from Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Burberry, and Valentino—all in varying shapes and sizes, from micro-mini to extremely oversized. Of course, men, especially queer men, have been wearing various iterations of bags since, well, forever. However, it is refreshing to see one of Hollywood’s heartthrobs nixing the idea that men’s fashion is limited to baggy suits and stuffing essentials into your pockets—and at an impressive 6’5”, he carries the pieces with a certain je nais sais quoi. Below, an extensive look at Jacob Elordi’s bag collection.