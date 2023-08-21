Unlike Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber is not a dedicated Birkin girl. Instead, Bieber it seems you’re far more likely to find Bieber at the Bottega Veneta boutique. While the model is a fan of the Italian brand’s accessories, she’s taking a special liking to their padded leather clutches (officially known as “The Pouch”), so much so that she owns the piece in nearly a dozen colors and sizes. The style star has been seen sporting her clutch collection in a variety of settings—from the streets of Paris and Los Angeles to afternoon pilates classes and and casual lunch outing. She, more often than not gravitates towards the larger sized clutch, but isn’t afraid to mix in the micro-mini crossbody style too. Below, a look back at Hailey Bieber’s impressive Bottega Veneta leather clutch collection.