When Kendall Jenner finds a silhouette, she sticks with it. So much so that she seems to wear it in nearly every cut, color, and with every “it” accessory imaginable. Over the weekend in Paris, the model added two distinct, but very “Jenner,” iterations of one of her favorite styles: the mini dress.

Kendall waded into “stealth wealth” territory for her first look of the weekend (an extremely Audrey Hepburn-meets-modern it-girl ensemble). The model wore an all-white mini dress that featured a bateau neckline. The top half of the dress then gave way to a fitted corset-style midsection which drifted into a pleated mini skirt.

However, the 27-year-old traded her usual mini shoulder bags for a brown vintage Hermès Kelly—another obvious “stealth wealth” (or “old money” as TikTok circles have taken to calling it) symbol. She also kept her accessories fairly minimal in the form of a black satin headband, gold earrings, and sleek sunglasses. Fittingly, a pair of leather ballet flats rounded out the look.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Yes, Kendall has been wearing many a sheer tops and nipple-barring minis lately, so this more vintage-inspired style is a slight departure from her recent string of looks. However, everyone from Sofia Richie to Jennifer Lawrence (and sister Kylie) are getting in on the “quiet luxury” fad with logo-less ensembles. So it might not be that shocking after all.

However, for her second mini dress, Kendall went with something a bit more in keeping with her signature model-off-duty style. Her jersey form-fitting dress featured a fairly simple silhouette complete with an extremely short cut. She paired the look (more ‘90s-coded than her white ‘50s piece) with another pair of angular sunglasses as well as strappy black heels. And like her first look, her bag was certainly a focal point.

Best Image / BACKGRID

The black leather shoulder piece is Bottega Veneta’s Andiamo bag designed in the brand’s signature Intrecciato leather. It has become a favorite of a range of celebrities recently—everyone from Jacob Elordi to Kylie Jenner.

Kendall was in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she walked Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2024 show. She opened the collection in a no pants, pouf-style dress. Clearly, according to Kendall, it’s the season of the leg (and the ultra, ultra mini dress).