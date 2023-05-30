Kylie Jenner spent her Memorial Day weekend jetting off to Paris to catch Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour with friends. Her suitcases were packed full of show-stopping looks, per usual. But while often, Jenner’s style choices provide an emphasis on skin and sex appeal, this recent showcase embodied a more classic, chic aesthetic. In fact, one of the dresses she pulled out while in Paris was worn just days prior by another style star, someone who embodies timeless elegance, proving this recent shift that has taken place within Jenner’s wardrobe.

On Saturday, Jenner went shopping around the French capital with friends, but despite the casual nature of the outing, the reality star pulled out quite the look. Jenner wore a black halter top midi dress with a slightly cinched waist and asymmetric hem on the skirt. The look, which came from Bottega Veneta’s fall/winter 2022 presentation, had an Old Hollywood-style flair to it, and Jenner styled the piece simply, with black leather pointed toe pumps from Lanvin, as well as Bottega’s Sardine bag in black and a pair of sunglasses from the Italian label.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s a great look, which is why it should come as no surprise that Jenner wasn’t the first one to wear it. Just eleven days earlier, Elle Fanning stepped out in the same dress, and did so in the same country. The actress was seen in Cannes ahead of the film festival in the black Bottega midi, looking just as gorgeous. She played into the ‘50s nature of the piece, pulling her hair back into a tight bun and finishing off with a pinkish-red lip, though she had a bit more fun with the accessories. Fanning added Stuart Weitzman slingback heels decorated with crystal encrusted bows, as well as a multicolored tweed Alexander McQueen bag, possibly foreshadowing what was to come when the actress hit the red carpet later that day.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, one doesn’t normally equate Jenner and Fanning when it comes to style, so the fact that they wore the same dress back to back is surely surprising. Since the Bottega fits squarely into what we know about Fanning’s personal style, however, the situation speaks more to Jenner and the possible evolution of her wardrobe. Jenner spent the reminder of her time in Paris wearing fairly timeless looks in the same vein. It could be that she was going for a specific, classic aesthetic during her trip. Or, perhaps, she too has been watching Succession, and she’s gotten bitten by the quiet luxury bug.