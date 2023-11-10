Dua Lipa might have concocted a disappearing act from a past lover in her new song “Houdini,” but her signature sense of style hasn’t gone anywhere. Last night in London, the pop sensation proved as such as she hit the town in the perfect going out look.

While we’re officially at the start of singer’s new era, things took a twist back in early October when she dyed her hair auburn. The switch up was straight out of the tried and true pop girl playbook of changing up their image to launch new music. But even Dua’s off-duty style in the time since has shifted slightly too, with more casual, edgy looks.

On Thursday, the star continued that streak with a boxy wool coat, semi-sheer rhinestone tank top, and embossed croc pants. The pair were, naturally, in a similar shade to her new dye job and added some significant sheen to the look. Dua then went with a pair of white pointed heels (which matched well with her top) and a reflective horsebit mini bag from Gucci which she fashioned as a clutch.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Dua abided by a similar outfit formula as she visited the Kiss Radio Studios in the British capital. The 28-year-old stepped out in baggy denim, that she tucked into statement boots, a black t-shirt, and a shaggy white coat. She again carried a tote as a clutch, this one, slightly larger than her Gucci pick.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The pair of looks arrive in time for the release of Dua’s new single “Houdini,” off of her upcoming third studio album, and its accompanying video. In the choreography-heavy visual, the singer moves about in a dancehall (with a cadre of redhead backup dancers) in a very Madonna “Hung Up” way. Fittingly Confessions on a Dancefloor, which spawned the hit, celebrated its 18th birthday on the same day “Houdini” was released.

“Houdini” is the first track off of Dua’s new album and is a signal of fans can expect—it was co-produced and co-written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. In a statement, Dua explained that the pop banger was “Written in those joyous moments of absolute chaos,” and “embodies that 4 a.m. feeling when the night is coming to a close and you’re a bit sweaty, but you don’t want the party to end.”