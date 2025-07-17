Forget about the capri pants renaissance—Iris Law is focusing on pantaloons this summer. Amid an overwhelming comeback of 2000s-style pedal pushers this season, Law has been making the case for its looser, and much more historic, counterpart instead.

Yesterday, the model was spotted out in New York City braving the heat in a pair of low-slung pantaloons. Her white culottes featured eyelet embroidery throughout, a simple drawstring closure, and a coquette, ruffled hemline. So as to not look like she stepped out of Victorian-era England, Law made some key styling choices that brought the silhouette into the 21st century. Most notably, her trousers were positioned low enough on her hips to flash the top of her gray underwear—an ironic choice given that pantaloons were mainly worn as undergarments below voluminous skirts and dresses back in the day.

From there, Law leaned into her signature kitschy, DIY fashion sense. She wore comfortable ballet flats, a faded slogan tee that read “Happiest girl in the world,” and a charm-laden shoulder bag. Racing glasses and a pair of clear anklets finished the look.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

In May, Law further examined the possibilities of pantaloons with one of the fashion set’s most enduring all-year trends: sheer. She wore a matching set from Somebodée that consisted of see-through bloomers and a lace camisole. She again flashed her skivvies (this time, a bra and scalloped thong worn in a bright pink color) and sported Nike Total 90 sneakers.

@lirisaw

For the most part, the resurgence of pantaloons has been something of a Boho phenomenon. They were featured heavily throughout the runway of Chloé designer Chemena Kamali’s spring 2025 collection, paired with delicate spaghetti strap blouses dotted with barely-there lace. And last spring, Anya Taylor-Joy wore a full look from the show, consisting of a tiny sheer top and big, billowing bloomers.

Law, however, proved that pantaloons aren’t just catnip for the runways and red carpet—they look just as good dressed down with sneakers and exposed underwear as they do in high-glam setting.