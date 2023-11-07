Dua Lipa has traded her vacation best for a slate of fall essentials in her hometown of London. And not just because the temperatures have changed. She’s at the start of a new era, ahead of her third studio album, and like like any seasoned pop star is switching up her style (and hair) in a big way. And on Tuesday, the star stepped out in the streets to show off her latest ensemble as she shared some new music with fans.

Dua was in the British capital to host a special listening party for her new single, “Houdini,” which releases on Thursday. She looked ready for business in a mostly black look that consisted of a leather trench coat and slim fit jeans. She continued the monochrome feel with a pair of Versace heel boots and cat-eye sunglasses. The only departure from the palette was a blue striped polo that she layered below the coat as well as a few pieces of gold jewelry. Her freshly dyed auburn locks rounded the look in the form of casual loose waves.

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

Though Dua’s new era hasn’t officially kicked off (her album does not have a release date yet), so far, her public appearances have been dripping in leather. Late last month, the singer attended a cocktail reception in Los Angeles wearing a floor-length Gucci shirt dress that she paired with silver accessories and red heels. The look was definitely a departure from some of her more statement-making wears and, like her London ensemble, an embrace of fashion’s minimal obsession. However, it looks like Dua’s new era won’t have her looking like a walking billboard for “Quiet Luxury” all the time—something that we are quite thankful for.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the Tuesday listening session, the 28-year-old shared behind-the-scene studio snaps with producers Danny Harle and Kevin Parker (of psych band Tame Impala). In one, she posed in what appeared to be a velour cut-out bodysuit while in another, she showed off a neon green cardigan. The cover art for “Houdini,” is also rather trippy and Dua has also shared photos from what looks like DL3’s cover shoot where she wore a ’70s-esque printed top, white briefs, and sheer tights.

“I’ve definitely grown up,” the star told T Magazine of her new album. “Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.” She later added that “The album is different—it’s still pop, but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme.”