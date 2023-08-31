Dua Lipa may have entered her grill-master era earlier this week, but on Thursday, she returned to something she has far more experience with: posing in a skin-baring naked dress. The pop sensation, who is still gallivanting around Europe, took to Instagram to share her latest look—and while her risky dress was certainly a focus, her lingerie-inspired footwear choice added an extra edge to the “naked” look.

“Yesterday I found out I’m actually a gemini rising...someone unpack that for me,” she captioned the post, which featured various snaps of her posing in front of a lake surrounded by greenery. Dua, who just celebrated her 28th birthday, is as much of a Leo as Leos come—so her recent revelation seems to be rather in keeping with her fashion risk taking tendencies

Regardless of her astrological placement, Dua’s look had some pretty noteworthy details which started with her completely sheer Bottega Veneta dress (she wore another statement dress from the brand, albeit non-sheer, earlier this week). It featured a draped, scoop neckline up top that gave way to exposed hardware detailing at the waist.

And while Dua has historically been one to go sans undergarments with many of her naked looks, this time, she layered a white bra and thong underneath. Things really started to pick up steam with her boots, though.

In one photo, the singer lifted up her dress to expose her over-the-knee pair. Like the rest of her look, they were completely sheer aside from exposed stitch detailing that ran up the front. At the top, they had garter-style clasps that connected to the front and back of her thong. Definitely not the most practical, but certainly very Ibiza. To round things out, Dua added a simple gold ring and a pair of sculptural earrings.

Dua has proved herself to be an equal opportunity wearer of sheer clothes in a variety of settings recently. For the Barbie premiere back in July, she hit the red carpet in a skin-exposing Bottega Veneta chainmail dress. She also wore a gauzy light blue coverup poolside that she paired with towering Versace heels last week. While many may have their sights set on fall, Dua’s embrace of sheer isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

