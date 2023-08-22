While we’ve been captivated by Dua Lipa’s various European getaways this summer, her travels seemed to hit a fever pitch Tuesday. To celebrate her 28th birthday, the star took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her special day—and, of course, the pop sensation did not disappoint.

Dua clearly knows that any good party starts with an artfully curated guest list. In addition to her new boyfriend Romain Gravas who she’s been vacationing with this summer, some pretty big players made the trip to Ibiza, Spain to celebrate with the star. Simon Porte Jacquemus, GCDS founder Giuliano Calza, Valentino’s Yigit Turhan, and fellow pop singer Tove Lo all joined Dua for the occasion.

And while the night seemed to be full of laughs, it was Dua’s birthday look that really caught our attention. It seemed that she had a rather Y2K-inspired theme in mind, too. “Raving into my 28th year, thank you for the birthday wishes” she captioned a series of photos.

Though a glitzy birthday dress might have been the predictable move for a fashion girl, Dua changed things up in a two-piece look that consisted of a sheer monogram Gucci bra and low-rise purple pants. But these weren’t just any regular pair of bottoms.

The pair, from the brand’s Resort 2024 collection, had a variety of crystal embellishments across both sides as well as a sizable keychain that tucked into the pair’s belt loops. Notably, when they hit the runway, many felt they referenced a pair of lilac Gucci jeans that original pop queen Madonna wore to the 1999 Grammy awards.

Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Lipa, however, also seemed to match her jewelry to things, with strands of sea-themed charms and loops of pearls. But what really added the raver feel to things was her tinted shield sunglasses that looked like they were plucked straight from a sweaty 2000s dance floor. Then, the birthday girl added a red mesh shrug over her lingerie piece and a silver Gucci mini bag to round out the look.

Dua changed things up a bit for her birthday this year, though. For her 27th, she pulled out another look that harkened back to years past, but in an entirely different way than her most recent. She wore an archival Thierry Mugler leather dress that she styled with a black pair of Balenciaga boots. She later changed into another Mugler look for a night out.

Though Dua might not have had a costume change this year, it looks like her rave-inspired ensemble hit all the right notes. And if her endless vacations concludes here, we’d say it was a summer well spent.