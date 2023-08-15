Dua Lipa wasn’t lying when she said “All I do is beach.” Because, at least for now, the singer seems to have subbed her microphone and on-stage wears for a place in the sun. And lucky for us, she’s been serving up quite the vacation style inspiration all summer long.

On Tuesday, Dua shared another travel photo dump from her vacation in the Peloponnese of Greece (where she’s been spending time with family and her new romance, Romain Gavras). And, yes, the view certainly has us checking airline prices ASAP, but we’re also very drawn to Dua’s fashion choices.

In between her brightly colored bikini sets came a backless halter dress complete with the perfect summertime details. For starters, the breathable crochet fabric of the piece made it ideal for dealing with the sun’s rays. At the neckline, though, there were a cluster of knit roses which certainly livened up the ultra-short silhouette. She accessorized things with gold hoops, a stack of bracelets, and a dainty anklet (a Y2k style which might be having a resurgence amongst fashion it-girls).

@Dualipa

The cream color of Dua’s dress was certainly an exception to the rule. In other looks, like a matching button-down and maxi skirt, the pop star turned up the volume with an interesting mix of textures, patterns, and pastel colors. The blue striped skirt (made of another heat-friendly material, cotton) had cut-out detailing at the waist which seemed to mimic the look of an exposed thong. Accessories were kept simple in the form of a baseball hat, sunglasses, and an oversized Celine straw tote.

Dua didn’t just stop there with the blue, though. In another snap, she was seen wearing her next printed set, this one in a splatter-style motif. The top, which was in a slightly lighter shade than the bottom, followed a one-shoulder silhouette.

@Dualipa

The brightest of the bunch of looks came in the form of a canary yellow maxi skirt and long-sleeve crop top complete with cut-outs at the shoulder. While summer may be rounding down, Dua Lipa’s vacation looks, rather unsurprisingly, continue to pick up speed.