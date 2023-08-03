Dua Lipa Channels Her Inner Beach Barbie In a Metallic Mini Dress

Unlike Ryan Gosling’s Ken, who’s “job is just beach,” Dua Lipa has a whole other career, but you have to admit she’s practically a professional when it comes to sitting near the sand. The 27-year-old seems to be always be on some sort of vacation, posting from various oceanfront locales almost on the daily. And while Dua has been to some pretty stunning spots she, of course, hasn’t skimped out on her vacation style.

On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to share snaps of her Albanian getaway. “All I do is beach,” she aptly captioned the post of her overlooking a picturesque waterfront view. And while the setting was certainly eye-catching, her outfit choice was equally as noteworthy.

Dua wore a reflective mini dress from Diesel’s resort 2024 collection, designed in an almost reflective, foil-like fabric. Two thin straps completed the bodice section of the piece while the lower half had most of the dress’ detailing. Around the midsection, there was a pretty sizable ruched portion which then gathered into a train at the waist (held together by a “D” belt buckle).

Dua styled the dress rather minimally, opting for just a thick chain necklace, stacked rings, and a red lip to complete the look. For some added color, the singer was also seen wearing a patterned yellow and orange bag on her shoulder.

The piece is the perfect vacation dress—flashy, but also simple enough to wear poolside. Yes, the shortened silhouette is a familiar one for Dua, but earlier this week, she showed off a longer maxi dress in another Instagram post.

Her red Blumarine dress was certainly longer than her Diesel pick, but truly, it felt just as sultry. She wore the semi-sheer piece (which had a shell-shaped bustier) with a black thong layered underneath. Very Mermaid Barbie, if you ask us.

Just a few days later, Dua shared some more photos from her vacation which included a trio of ensembles—a crisp mini shirtdress, a purple bikini, and a white cut-out halter dress. Summer may be coming to a close in a few weeks, but as it stands, Dua’s vacation snaps (and accompanying wardrobe) aren’t going anywhere.