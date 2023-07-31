She may be a world-famous pop star, but right now, this Barbie’s job is just beach. Dua Lipa, who seems to perpetually be on vacation these days, is enjoying yet another get away, this time in her native Kosovo. The pop star shared some snaps from her beach getaway, showing off some gorgeous Albanian views and yet another show-stopping look in the process.

“Charging my crystals,” Lipa captioned the set of images, which featured the singer lounging on some rocks, overlooking the ocean. In the pics, Lipa is wearing a red knit dress from Blumarine, featuring a shell-shaped bustier. She paired the piece with a large crystal necklace and black thong noticeably layered underneath.

Add a questionable blue wig, and Lipa could easily be back on set of the Barbie film, in which she played mermaid Barbie, emerging from the sea twice throughout the two-hour story. Really, the casting was perfect, as Lipa is almost constantly lounging by the water on her Instagram. Just a few days ago, the singer shared more snaps from her vacation, including some of her showing off an orange and brown bikini and form-fitting orange cover up.

In between beach-side pics, Lipa took a moment to celebrate her latest single, “Dance the Night,” from the Barbie soundtrack, which recently made it to the top five on the UK charts. She explained in a caption on Instagram that she wanted to write a song “based on Barbie’s inner thoughts” at the moment of the film’s big dance scene. The result is the pop hit people can’t stop dancing to on TikTok. There are rumors that Lipa is set to release her third studio album soon, one that may depart from the disco sound for which she has become known. For now, though, as previously mentioned, this Barbie’s job is beach, and she seems to be very happy with that.

