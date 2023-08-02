Hailey Bieber Puts a ’90s Spin on “Stealth Wealth”

There’s been a seismic shift amongst fashion girls this season. Long gone are the days of over-the-top street style and pattern-clashing (not entirely, but almost). Celebrities have taken a toned-down approach to dressing, a style that the Internet would dub as “Stealth Wealth” or ”Quiet Luxury” (logo-less pieces, muted color ways, and timeless silhouettes). There also seems to be a few standout brands that have emerged—Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Brunello Cucinelli, or some combination of the sort.

Hailey Bieber, of course, is no stranger to the “Stealth Wealth” sphere and on Tuesday, she stepped out in what may be one of her most understated luxe looks yet. For a dinner in Los Angeles, the model wore a strapless bandage dress from The Row (which has been a favorite of stars like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, among others).

The brand’s strapless “Nita” dress follows an extremely simple silhouette but has a few key details. Gathering at the waistline provided a cinched look to the form-fitting piece (especially near the hips) while the silk fabric added a bit of sheen.

Rebel / BACKGRID

The 26-year-old certainly let the dress do much of the talking here, opting to accessorize her look rather minimally. She kept the black palette going with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a patent leather Saint Laurent shoulder bag. Gold jewels rounded everything out—she wore a vintage Patek Philippe watch (sourced from Material Good) and sculptural earrings from Bottega Veneta and a throwback ankle bracelet.

Bieber has always taken a liking to the LBD and ’90s-inspired silhouettes, so The Row choice is a familiar one for her. In fact, the model has been a longtime fan of a few of the American brand’s most sought-after pieces.

AKGS/ Backgrid

Starting early as 2020, Bieber has been sporting their zip-up ankle boots rather frequently, which have been seen on everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Zoë Kravitz. She’s also been one to pull out their ready-to-wear pieces, too, like a casual pair of “Igor” trousers. Clearly, if Bieber and some other fashion girls have a say in things, “Quiet Luxury” isn’t going anywhere.

Shop Hailey’s Picks: