Kendall Jenner Does Her Version of Preppy Without Pants

Kendall Jenner may have just touched down from Paris, but her look on Thursday may have been more suited to the South of France than the Big Apple. While in New York City, Jenner put her twist on “yacht club chic” in her very signature way—sans pants.

For the top half of the ensemble, the model went with some of her favorite suiting staples. She layered a crisp white button-down underneath a menswear-style oversized blazer. The hemline of the button-down (which doubled as a mini-dress, of sorts) stopped just past the end of the blazer.

The pieces both had a very ‘90s boating feel to them—perhaps, this was a look that didn’t make the cut during her yachting trip earlier in May. The 27-year-old continued the muted palette throughout the rest of her look. She opted for black leather loafers from The Row, a pair that seems to be a constant in many of her off-duty moments.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The preppy, all-American feel of Jenner’s look didn’t stop there. She went with square sunglasses, a leather tote bag, and a New York Yankees hat to finish off her look. Judging by the “French girl” feel of her Paris looks earlier this week, the model seems to coordinate her ensembles with the city she’s in.

Jenner is no stranger to the pants-less look. In fact, she’s become one of its biggest proponents. As early as last year, the model was seen donning the no-pants look like in November when swapped trousers for tights while out in Los Angeles.

Alix Newman/Shutterstock

Jenner has not only reserved the style for her countless street style appearances. She’s even went with no pants while on the runway. On Monday, the model walked the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 show in an ultra-mini pouf-style ensemble. While the look may not be for everyone, when you have legs like Jenner, why not?