Hailey Bieber Leans Into Leopard in a Little ’90s Dress

Hailey Bieber leaned into a summer trend with a piece of prized 1990s vintage for her first major appearance following the billion-dollar sale of her beauty line, Rhode. Yesterday, Bieber put her spin on the animal print resurgence as she attended The Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa, California.

Bieber traded her business blazers for a bold leopard mini from Gianni Versace’s fall 1996 collection. The sleek silhouette—a classic ’90s bodycon cut—served as the perfect canvas for the dress’s statement-making print. Its sharp spots and understated sex appeal nodded to the supermodel glam that defined Gianni’s runways, but also felt right at home in today’s trend cycle.

She paired the archival find (seemingly sourced from her go-to vintage dealer, Opulent Addict) with minimalist black sandals, letting the dress do most of the talking. For glam, she went with a glossy, nude lip and a generous sweep of blush on her cheeks—both, likely, courtesy of Rhode.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the years, Bieber has grown her vintage collection with rare pieces from labels like Thierry Mugler and Saint Laurent. But this isn’t her first time wearing an item from this specific Versace show. During a Miami event for Rhode in May, Bieber slipped into a cherry mini dress, which she accented with a neon sweater tied at the waist, that Claudia Schiffer first modeled on the Versace catwalk.

Her latest pick from the collection struck a balance between archival charm and modern edge. The loud print embodies the maximalist spirit of Gianni Versace’s heyday. It also speaks to the recent animal print renaissance seen among the celebrity set recently. But on Bieber, the dress felt particularly refreshed. As for the full face of Rhode products? The perfect choice for the owner of a newly minted billion-dollar business.