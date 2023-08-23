You wouldn’t expect Dua Lipa to have just one birthday look, right? After showing off her raver, Y2K-inspired outfit yesterday, the pop star took to Instagram to share another ensemble from her days-long Ibiza festivities. And like the pearl chokers and silver charms from her previous wear, jewelry was a major focus of her latest look too.

Keeping the red theme going, Dua wore a plunging dress complete with a very risky slit that traveled to her waist. While the piece had some pretty unique details like oversized bell sleeves and a tiny lapel, we were more interested in her strands of vintage pendants that tucked into the deep neckline of the dress.

Like the fashion risk-taker she is, Dua tackled the age-old debate of mixing metals with her jewelry choices. For starters, she chose a multi-strand gold choker from Chanel to begin her necklace stack. While we are unsure of the exact age of her pieces, they look reminiscent of the ‘80s and ‘90s styles that Karl Lagerfeld designed for the French house.

The birthday girl then added in some silver with a trio of glitzy chains. A layered pendant necklace was the star of the show—several chains combined with diamonds and flower-shaped pearls to complete the piece. She also wore a gold and black pendant with a charm that mimicked the shape of Chanel’s iconic N°5 perfume.

Dua then added in stacks of diamond-trimmed rings as well as a Cartier timepiece and a glitzy tennis bracelet. To round things out, the singer opted for statement Chanel hoops that she layered with silver ear cuffs. Her evening of looks didn’t stop there, though.

In another Instagram post, Dua showed off a light blue fringe dress from Bottega Veneta. Though it is unclear where in the evening’s timeline this look factored in (seemingly, the shirtdress for dinner, the rave look for the club) the midi-length, circle skirt silhouette made it the perfect choice to “Dance the Night Away” in.