Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Grilling Skills in Head-to-Toe Designer Look

Now hold on, let Dua Lipa cook a minute. In the singer’s seemingly endless quest to never be at her own home for long, Lipa revealed on her Instagram stories yesterday that she was busy cooking up something in the kitchen in some exotic local on a trip with friends and family (possibly still in Ibiza, where she just celebrated her 28th birthday). This wasn’t any casual meal either. Lipa was grilling up nearly industrial-sized quantities of food for her friends and family, but she didn’t sacrifice style either. Naturally, she was wearing a head-to-toe designer look.

In a video posted by her model sister Rina Lipa, Dua was stationed at a grill in a rusty red Marni minidress from the brand’s fall 2023 collection. She accessorized it with a Dior monogram headscarf, which doesn’t quite count as a hairnet, but did keep the singer’s hair out of her eyes so should could focus on the task at hand. She completed it all with multiple strands of her own gold necklaces.

Just because everyone else has been inspired to find the perfect white t-shirt like Jeremy Allen White’s character in The Bear, doesn’t mean Lipa is going to veer from her own signature style just to cook.

The meal she was cooking looked almost as good. Lipa’s feast included grilled veggies, jerk chicken wings, and jumbo shrimp.

@dualipa

At some point after grilling, Lipa decided to change again, this time switching into a velvet romper with a Gucci monogram bra layered underneath.

While her Future Nostalgia era has officially ended, Lipa has still had a rather busy year. Her hit track “Dance The Night Away” anchored the Barbie soundtrack (a film she also had a small part in), she designed a capsule collection with Versace, her Service95 media empire continues to grow, and she is reportedly deep in the process of recording her next album. It’s said to be informed somewhat by ’70s psych rock. Though, if the singer spends any more time in Ibizia, perhaps she’ll be inspired to add a few Balearic house tracks as well.

Should she want to add another layer to her growing empire, it seems she could also decide to pen a cookbook at any moment, too. There’s seemingly nothing Lipa can’t do. Well, except stay home for more than a week.