Selena Gomez may be one of the most popular figures on Instagram, but her follower count got slightly smaller earlier this week. On Sunday, it was reported that the singer unfollowed Gigi and Bella Hadid, Zayn Malik, Zendaya, and Dua Lipa. And while the move was slightly out of the blue, judging by Gomez’s latest look, she seems to be back on good footing with Dua.

Gomez took to the social media platform to share snaps wearing pieces from Dua Lipa’s recent capsule collection with Versace. The 30-year-old donned a black polka mini skirt and wrap shirt, that featured Dua’s favorite butterfly motifs, as well as white sunglasses in the post. She posed next to a large trunk with the same playful motif as her look.

“A little Versace/Dua moment,” the singer captioned the photo. And it seems that Dua was unbothered by the unfollowing mishap. She commented on Gomez’s post saying “angeeeeeeeel!!!!” with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Gomez is one of the first celebrities to wear pieces from ‘La Vacanza,’ the name of the capsule collection. It was first unveiled last month during the Cannes Film Festival where Iris Law, Lila Moss, Irina Shayk, and others modeled pieces.

Earlier this week, Gomez posted a photo of a package of Dua’s collaboration on her Instagram story. “Thank you Queen!!!” she said, tagging the “Levitating” singer. Maybe the unfollow was an accident?

According to a source close to Gomez, there was no deeper reason behind the unfollowing spree. “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed," the insider said. We sort of get the Zayn Malik snub (they sparked dating rumors back in May) but why Zendaya? Unsurprisingly, Gigi Hadid also unfollowed Gomez.

It may be, however, that fashion heals everything. Gomez has re-followed Dua but not the other three stars.

