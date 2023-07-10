It’s Dua Lipa’s Barbie world, and we’re all simply just living in it. Off the back of her hit song “Dance The Night” and her upcoming cameo as Mermaid Barbie in the blockbuster film, all eyes were on the 27-year-old during the world premiere last night in Los Angeles.

Amidst a sea of pinks and pastels, Dua arrived to the red carpet wearing a custom Bottega Veneta look that aptly channeled her sea-dwelling character. The silver chainmail dress, which gave off the look of a very light blue, featured a fairly simple silhouette—a square neckline that transitioned into a curve-hugging skirt.

The hemline of the dress fell just past her holographic heels, fanning out at the knee for an almost mermaid tail effect. Crystals covered virtually every inch of the piece which she paired with a flashy diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. Much of the attention, though, was on the ensemble’s underpinnings (or lack thereof).

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua has been a proponent of sheer fabric before, so it’s no surprise that she opted for another risqué look here. But she decided to take things one step further for the event by going the “free the nipple” route up top. As if that wasn’t enough, she rounded out the look with a crystallized thong for good measure.

While many went with pink for their premiere looks, Dua saved the signature Barbie color for an ensemble she wore earlier in the day. In a series of snaps posted to her Instagram, the singer was again pictured in another Bottega Veneta look, this one a bit more bubblegum than chrome.

The sleeveless crushed velvet mini dress had ring detailing at the bodice which created ruching around the top. She paired the piece with thigh-high braided leather boots and one of the brand’s Sardine bags in reflective silver.

“Come on barbie, let’s go party,” she captioned the post. Clearly, this Mermaid Barbie knows not only how to party, but make a statement.