Ryan Muprhy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans is almost here—but before we’re reintroduced some of society’s most fabulous women on screen, the film’s leading ladies brought their best fashion to the series premiere at the Museum of Modern Art last night. And Demi Moore, who stars as Ann Woodward, didn’t just play the part in black and white—she literally looked it with a sequined dress shaped like an actual swan. This one, however, far more socialite-appropriate than Björk’s famous swan dress.

Moore’s Balmain gown perfectly fit the occasion on two fronts. For starters, the bodice of the strapless piece was designed with a swirling swan motif—complete with feather details on one side and a swan motif on the other that led to stripes down below. As meta as the silhouette of her dress was, her look (and the rest of the cast’s gowns) also appeared to be a direct reference to Truman Capote’s 1966 Black and White Ball.

The novelist hosted a lavish party at the Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel where European aristocrats mingled with artists, musicians, poets and, of course, The Swans. The actresses seem to have their promotional looks down to a science—they have been wearing predominately black and white during their press rounds thus far. Still, it’s fitting they referenced one of Capote’s most infamous outings (which, fittingly, will also be a subject in the third episode of the series).

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Moore let the Balmain creation really shine here—she opted for a selection of Cartier jewelry and wore her black locks in a pin-straight style. Her stylist Brad Goreski hinted at the grandiose inspiration, posting a video of the actress on Instagram with the caption, “When the swan goes to the Black and White Ball.”

The actress’ co-stars also glided about the carpet in statement black and white fashion. Chloë Sevigny looked wrapped to perfection in a Christopher John Rogers look while Naomi Watts, who plays the stylish Babe Paley, appeared in a lace Givenchy couture dress that she paired with a swan-shaped Judith Lieber clutch.

Molly Ringwald followed suit in a custom mermaid-style dress by Rodarte. And Calista Flockhart who takes on the part of Jackie Kennedy’s younger sister, Lee Radziwill, showed out in a glamorous Zuhair Murad number. With premiere looks of this caliber, we can’t wait to see all the fashion The Swans have in store on the screen.