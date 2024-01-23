The Swans have officially arrived. Naomi Watts, who stars in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, is out and about in full promotion mode—and, unsurprisingly, she’s making her rounds in pure style.

Watts—who plays the role of Babe Paley alongside a packed cast including Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, and more—hit New York City on Tuesday wearing a quintessential power look. She based her black and white Balmain outfit around tailoring, specifically a pair of wide-legged culottes. The high-waisted piece added a touch of drama to Watts’ chic suiting, as did the oversized coat that she layered on top of her shoulders.

The actress tucked a crisp white button down, which featured an exaggerated collar, into her culottes and slipped into a pair of towering black heels. Accessories were kept to a minimum with Krewe’s “Monroe Nylon” sunglasses and a quilted black clutch.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Paley and The Swans were renowned for their elegant, timeless style so it makes sense that Watts is continuing in that vein with her press looks—no, she’s not stepping out in grandiose gowns like the late socialite preferred, but she has achieved a certain air of elegance with her recent styles.

On Monday, Watts kicked off her fashion-filled week as she stepped out to Good Morning America wearing a full Bottega Veneta ensemble. She again opted for an exaggerated silhouette down below, this time, in the form of a pleated circle skirt that she styled with a matching short sleeve top.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She later nestled up in a cocoon-like coat from the Italian brand which perfectly matched her black mules.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The second installmet of Ryan Murphy’s Feud series will center around Truman Capote’s real life drama with his “Swans”—a fabulous group of society women—after their secrets were revealed by the novelist in his short story, “La Côte Basque.”

“The cast was incredible, it just got better and better—a lot of iconic women, playing iconic women,” Watts told Good Morning America. “Tom Hollander [who plays Capote] just crushes this part.” She later added, she sees Paley as “Almost like a piece of performance art—her presentation, her grace, her dignity. Never a hair out of place, a wrong word said. She was so well groomed—but there are cracks, and that’s what you’re looking for as an actor.”