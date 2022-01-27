The Internet has dubbed Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria character a Prada girl, thanks to her choice of shoe wear in the first episode of the second season, but if the actress’ red carpet looks have showed us anything, it’s that she’s not beholden to one brand. Over the years, Sweeney has worn everything from large Oscar De La Renta ball gowns to Saint Laurent mini dresses, but if there’s one brand she keeps going back to, it’s Miu Miu. Sweeney loves Prada’s sister brand almost as much as she loves the color pink, so it’s fitting that she looks great in both. Check out all of Sweeney’s favorite brands with a scroll through the actress’ best red carpet looks over the years.