Earlier this summer, Sydney Sweeney was spotted shooting a music video around Los Angeles in the back of vintage convertible. At the time, many speculated that the actress was making the age-old transition from acting to music. And given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, this wasn’t a sneak peak at Cassie’s potential antics on the upcoming Euphoria season. While we’ve had to wait a couple of months, we finally have our answer.

On Wednesday, the Rolling Stones released the music video for their latest single “Angry.” In it, Sweeney is a Rock & Roll vixen, riding along Sunset Boulevard on the hood of a red car with her signature blonde locks swaying in the wind. Images of the band throughout the years were projected onto billboards, too.

Naturally, the actress swapped her usual gowns and Miu Miu sets for some more Rolling Stones appropriate. Leather was the focus of the ensemble, with the actress wearing a plunging zip-up corset, bedazzled mini shorts, and star-shaped chaps. The look would’ve been appropriate for an early morning math class at Euphoria high school, but worked even better as Sweeney strummed her air guitar throughout the video.

“Angry” is the lead single off of the iconic band’s forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds, their first full length project since 2005. Sweeney isn’t the only big-name making an appearance, though. Lady Gaga will join the rockers on the song “Sweet Sound Of Heaven,” which releases on October 20th.

The actress said in a press conference that she was shocked when she received the offer to appear in the video. “I freaked out and called my family,” Sweeney explained. “This is the biggest thing ever. I didn’t know it was going to be the first single but I love the song, it’s stuck in my head.”

It hasn’t been all Rock & Roll for Sweeney recently, though. Over the weekend, the 25-year-old traded her Hollywood antics to walk the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival. The star wore two looks in the matter of hours, the first a billowing Giorgio Armani gown followed by a princess-style Miu Miu gown. While Sweeney’s transformation into a video vixen was a welcomed surprise, don’t expect her to abandon her favored styles anytime soon.