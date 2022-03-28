While Dakota Johnson may have disappointed some when she didn’t show up on the 2022 Oscars red carpet last night, she more than made up for it with her appearance at the after party. The actress stole the show when she showed in her beloved Gucci, wearing a dress that many have been patiently waiting to see make its appearance on a red carpet.

Johnson arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a blush pink gown from Alessandro Michele’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, AKA the Gucci Love Parade, which took over Hollywood Boulevard with a showcase of eye-catching looks inspired by the film industry’s rich history. Many of the dresses from this collection have made it to the red carpet since they debuted in November 2021—with Lady Gaga most notably wearing a purple pleated number to the House of Gucci UK premiere last fall—but it was the dress Johnson wore last night that was clearly bound for the spotlight from the moment it debuted.

The pale pink gown is a voluminous dream, with sweeping sleeves and a full skirt, both covered in sequins and feathers. The structure at the top of the dress balances out the bottom, which surrounds Johnson in pink and purple feathers that swept the floor behind her as she walked. Knowing better than to compete with the elaborate design of this dress, Johnson and her stylist, Kate Young, opted for close to no jewelry and simple glam, pulling back the actress’ hair in a half-up bun.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While at the event, Johnson spent a lot of time with her The Lost Daughter family, including the movie’s director, Maggie Gyllenhaal, with whom she posed with on the red carpet. She was also spotted with Olivia Colman inside the party, as well as the Haim sisters. In every photo from the evening, Johnson’s dress takes over, completely surrounding both Johnson and whoever she is with in feathers, proving the gown was the true star of the evening.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage/Getty Images

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage/Getty Images