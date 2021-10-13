Gucci Queen Dakota Johnson has struck again. The actress and friend of the Italian fashion house wore a custom gown on Wednesday to the premiere of her latest film, The Lost Daughter, at the 65th BFI London Film Festival.

Joined by her costars, Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley, as well as the film’s writer and director, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Johnson walked the red carpet in a mid-length taupe gown with a jewel-encrusted overlay, structured shoulders, and long sleeves that end in ostrich feather cuffs. She paired the dress with some gold Gianvito Rossi heels that tie at the ankle and a pair of shoulder-skimming Messika x Kate Moss diamond earrings. As always, the actress left her long brown curls down in a natural wave.

The gown, which features a zipper up the back, is a dramatic follow-up to the edgy all-black look Johnson wore at the New York Film Festival last month while promoting the same movie. Though the corset and leather pants from the last premiere were also Gucci, this dress has a much more romantic feel compared to the previous look, proving that Johnson (and Gucci) has the ultimate range.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImage