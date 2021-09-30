Dakota Johnson turned heads at the New York Film Festival on Wednesday night as she stepped out to promote her new movie, The Lost Daughter. Johnson kept things simple, yet sultry in an all black look, courtesy of Gucci.

The actress wore a sheer lace corset top, covered with the Gucci logo, with a pair of black leather pants. She topped off the look with some Cartier jewels and Gianvito Rossi shoes. While on the red carpet, Johnson was joined by Maggie Gyllenhaal, who wrote and directed the movie, as well as her costars, including Olivia Coleman, Ed Harris, Jessie Buckley, and Paul Mescal.

The Lost Daughter, based on the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, tells the story of Leda (Coleman), a woman on a summer vacation who becomes obsessed with another woman (Johnson) and her young daughter. The film will have a limited release in theaters on December 17th and will be available to stream on Netflix on December 31st.

Jessie Buckley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman, and Dakota Johnson at the NYFF premiere. Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images