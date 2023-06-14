Kendall Jenner Has Found Her Signature NSFW Sheer Top

With the amount of appearances Kendall Jenner makes, it’s no wonder she might rewear a piece here and there. Or even, forage in the closet of fellow it-girl and equally as her stylish sister Kylie for some inspiration. In Los Angeles last night, the model wore a one-shoulder sheer top that she paired with leather boots that looked extremely similar to her sister Kylie’s.

She was out to dinner in L.A. with Hailey Bieber and fashion girl Lori Harvey. Fittingly, both Bieber and Harvey matched Kendall in of-the-moment styles—Bieber wore a ruched mini dress and an oversized leather jacket while Harvey donned a black cutout dress.

Like Bieber, Kendall also went with leather in her look (her pencil skirt), but the rest of her ensemble had a bit of a backstory. Judging by Kylie’s recent Instagram post, the sisters seem to be into the knee-high boot silhouette—Kylie’s Helmut Lang boots are strikingly similar to Kendall’s pair. The 27-year-old completed the look with an oversized envelope-style clutch and a coordinating leather belt for good measure.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Kendall has been experimenting with sheer and nipple-barring styles recently, but the asymmetrical top seems to be one of her favorites. She wore the same Paloma Wool piece (which is currently sold out, perhaps due to her seal of approval) a few months prior. During a New York City date night with rumored romance Bad Bunny, she paired the piece with another skirt, this time, decidedly shorter than her leather one.

The model also just got back from a fashion-filled vacation in the South of France where she pulled out another risqué look. Naturally, while on a yacht, Jenner went with a David Koma LBD that had floral appliques on the nipples in the place of a bodice.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Also, judging by her and Bieber’s recent outings, fashion seems to heal everything. Apparently all is good between the pair after Hailey quelled rumors of an alleged feud last week. The models are getting back to their it-girl tendencies, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID