Everyone, exhale—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber confirmed that they are not feuding. After murmurs that the pair had been avoiding each other surfaced last week, Bieber took to Instagram to quell the rumors. On Monday, she posted a story of her and Jenner tanning captioned “Feuding” with two heart emojis.

The rumors came to fruition last week when Jenner and Bieber were both in the South of France attending the Monaco Grand Prix. According to The Sun, fans spotted the pair in the same city, with their mutual friends, but without each other—gasp!

Jenner was, reportedly, spending time with Simi and Haze Khadra and her rumored romance Bad Bunny. Bieber hung out with musician Justine Skye (who Kendall is also close with) as well as Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker. While fans speculated that the pair were growing distant in recent months (some say, possibly, due to Hailey’s saga with Selena Gomez), Bieber’s Instagram story puts those rumors to rest—for now, at least.

@Haileybieber

Elsewhere though, Jenner was also the subject of some more shade from an unexpected source. Well, sort of. On Monday North West posted a, seemingly, adorable TikTok of her mother Kim Kardashian helping with her hair routine. But upon inspection, the beauty mogul’s graphic t-shirt may have taken a slight dig at Kendall.

Kim’s shirt featured Kendall surrounded by images of Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and Devin Booker—all previous boyfriends of the supermodel and players in the NBA. The shirt read “Kendall’s starting five,” hinting at the five players needed to make up a starting line of a basketball team.

The shirt is, likely, an inside joke between the sisters, but it isn't the first time Kim has worn it. During the trailer for season three of The Kardashians, she was spotted for a few seconds wearing the piece (though the faces of Jenner’s past romances are blurred out).

The Hulu series’s latest season premiered at the end of May and dives into the drama and headlines surrounding the Kardashian and Jenner bunch—business, motherhood, and of course, romances. But as the season is only moving into its third episode, we’ve yet to see if Kendall approves of Kim’s wardrobe choice.