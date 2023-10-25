Emily Ratajkowski Spiced Up an LBD With a Red Hot Accessory

Did you need more proof that bright red is the color of these season? Was Jennifer Lawrence, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jenna Lyons, and Kim Kardashian’s embrace of the shade not enough for you? Well, now you can add Emily Ratajkowski to the list of red hot supporters. On Tuesday, the model stepped out in Paris for the Kérastase Paris Power Talks at the Palais de Tokyo, adding a touch a Parisian flare to her look with the help of the season’s hottest hue.

Ratajkowski supported the hair brand and sat down to speak with online personality Amelia Dimoldenberg at the event, dressing for the occasion in a black and red look. The model nabbed a mini dress from Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2024 collection, featuring a gathered bodice and a subtle bow detail on the skirt. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of buckled-up pointed toe pumps from Miu Miu, and a sheer red scarf wrapped around her neck.

Clearly, Ratajkowski is a fan of the color combination, because this is the second time she has paired red and black together in just one week. Last Thursday, the model was spotted in New York City wearing a full Loewe look featuring a cherry red v-neck wool dress with black, knee-high croc boots from the brand’s fall 2023 collection.

Ratajkowski is just as taken with red as the rest of the stylish sect, and it seems like she’s ready to incorporate it into her fall wardrobe formula, adding it into her normal rotation along with her orange trench coats and silk skirts.

