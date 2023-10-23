Jennifer Lawrence Is Embracing the Season’s Hottest Hue

Usually, when people consider dressing for the perfectly chilled days of autumn, they’re moved to pull out their burnt orange sweater, their brown plaid coat, the burgundy trousers—pieces rendered in deep, moody colors that match the changing leaves around them. This year, though, many of those classic fall tones are being tossed aside for another, slightly more unexpected hue—brilliant red. The eye-catching shade is quickly making its case as the color of the season and it already has the approval of some of fashion’s biggest names, including Jennifer Lawrence.

On Sunday, the actress stepped out for a family stroll with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and their son, Cy. Per usual, Lawrence kept it chic and minimal for the outing, wearing a tailored black trench to stay warm against the dropping temperature of NYC. Underneath, though, she threw on a bright red sweatshirt, adding some color to the otherwise monotone outfit, which was completed with black pants, a pair of black Adidas Sambas, and a black beanie.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This is hardly the first time the actress has embraced the eye-catching hue. Another outing with her son last week saw Lawrence in a similar red sweater, this one oversized and v-neck, which she matched with a pair of red suede flats.

Lawrence’s recent embrace of red adds her to a growing list of stars who have been gravitating toward the color over the past few weeks. At an event for The RealReal last Tuesday, Jenna Lyons and stylist Sarah Clary attended in matching red Saint Laurent jumpsuits. Inside, they were joined by Helena Christensen, who represented the color in the form of a strapless dress. The next night, Sarah Jessica Parker posed at a benefit’s step-and-repeat in a bold, red dress as well. Kim Kardashian showed off the innately sexy nature of this specific red hue while celebrating her 43rd birthday over the weekend, and Taylor Swift has been wearing it all around town (though bright red does happen to be the color of the Kansas City Chiefs, so she may less so be engaging in the trend, and more so just supporting her rumored new beau). The point is, the color is everywhere, and Lawrence, Lyons, Kardashian, and all of its supporters have proven it can be adapted for a night out, a casual fall day, an afternoon of football,and more. So, prepare to see a lot more red before the snow starts to fall, and consider adding the hue to your own seasonal rotation.