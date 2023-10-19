Jennifer Lawrence Goes Full Fall '70s Chic While Out With Phoebe Waller-Bridge

There’s so many ways to approach fall dressing, and we’ve seen just about every iteration over the past weeks—from Emily Ratajkowski’s buttery trench coats to Julia Fox’s downright denial of the changing temperatures. Well, on Wednesday, we were treated to another demonstration courtesy of Jennifer Lawrence and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The duo stepped out in New York City for a late lunch, and while they looked appropriately bundled up for the brisk weather, their looks could not have been more different. Let’s begin with Waller-Bridge, whose public sightings and few and far between when compared with Lawrence.

The Brit sported a unique navy jumpsuit complete with a variety of zipper details along the sides, cuffs, and center front. On top, she layered a fitted denim jacket (she wore a similar one for another lunch date with Stella McCartney last month) and completed her look with an Adidas hat. While the actress’ look was very sporty, Lawrence zeroed back in on her stealth wealth crusade with her ensemble.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The 33-year-old’s look was full of muted neutrals. She began with a pair of mauve, high-waisted pants that she tucked into a unbuttoned off-white shirt. From there, she layered an oversized coat on top that fell just past her knees and carried a leather bag on her shoulder. She topped it all off with a pair of rose-colored wire framed glasses that looked straight out of the 1970s.

As if the pair’s looks weren’t different enough, Lawrence’s choice of slippers really took things over the edge. The pair, from The Row, are part ballet flat, part house shoe and are designed from a paper-thin nappa leather.

Waller-Bridge, on the other hand, went with a more traditional move in the form of white low-top sneakers. Rather fittingly, Lawrence continued her embrace of second-skin shoes when she stepped out the day prior.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

This time, she went with a red suede pair that perfectly matched the bright color of her v-neck knitted sweater. It’s also clear that Lawrence has found her niche in color-blocking—she added on a light pink undershirt and a graphic baseball hat.

Both Lawrence and Waller-Bridge’s looks are quintessentially fall, just for two very different women. The latter, who looked partially on her way to a yoga studio, was more function over flair when compared to her counterpart. And Lawrence, whose slipper shoes may be a bit unpractical, was fully doubling down on what has become her signature quiet luxury look.