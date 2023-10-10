Emily Ratajkowski Has the Hot Girl Fall Uniform Down to a Science

Emily Ratajkowski’s street style looks have been rather unpredictable over the past few months—we’ve seen her in everything from lace-trimmed mini dresses to vintage Dior grails. But, over the past two days, it looks like the model has found her preferred uniform as we continue to move into the fall season.

On Tuesday, Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City for a slate of business meetings wearing a look full of transitional staples. To start, she went with a suede belted trench in a very seasonal shade of burnt orange—which was the perfect foil to her cherry red heel boots.

From there, she layered in a black, bias cut skirt from Silk Laundry which poked out slightly from the bottom of her trench coat. For accessories, she went with statement sunglasses and a red and white tote bag from bookstore McNally Jackson.

The look, while a departure from the model’s usual skin-baring styles, is entirely on trend for fall. Especially in New York, where trench coats are practically a right of passage during the colder months. Coincidentally, or more so what seemed like on purpose, Ratajkowski wore nearly the exact same look a day prior.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Stepping out with her son Sylvester, the 32-year-old slipped into her fall formula with some slight variation—a bold trench, a black long sleeve, the same Silk Laundry skirt, and brown boots. Though her belted coat was in the same shape as her previous, it came in a patent leather fabric and was trimmed with fur detailing at the cuffs.

Instead of a tote, she carried Loewe’s trending “Squeeze” bag and added gold hoop earrings to complete the look. Though it’s apparent Ratajkowski is gravitating towards the trusty fall trench, last week, she switched things up a bit.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The model hit the town in a maroon leather set that consisted of a tailored jacket and wide-legged pants. While she opted for white sneakers, she did keep the same Loewe bag and rounded everything out with black sunglasses.

Although the trench and boot combination has been a tried-and-true fall move for years (and a certain Vogue editor’s preferred silhouette), it’s clear that Ratajkowski has her hot girl fall formula down to a science. As they say—if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.