After hitting the VMAs pink carpet in a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier wear, Emily Ratajkowski has touched down in London Thursday. And while she may be across the Atlantic Ocean, the model made sure to bring her seemingly endless rolodex of vintage Y2K dresses along for the journey.

Ratajkowski is in town for Vogue World, which is set to kick off London Fashion Week. Models like Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne also arrived to the city for the event—and while they both wore very model-off-duty looks, Ratajkowski’s mini dress stood out for all the right reasons.

To any vintage connoisseur or Y2K fanatic, the model’s dress should look extremely familiar. It’s a piece from John Galliano’s Dior, more specifically his 2005 offerings for the brand which have been know dubbed as the “rasta” collection. Galliano’s use of Dior’s monogram as well as green, red, and yellow stripes made it a hit amongst stars like Gwen Stefani and Missy Elliot in the early aughts. It has only increased in popularity since—similar pieces, especially the saddle bag, go for upwards of thousands of dollars on secondhand sites—so Ratajkowski sporting it in a more casual setting is quite the fashion power move.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

The dress itself is pure Y2K—a plunging bikini-shape up top that drifted into a tiny wrap skirt. Both the bust area and the hemline were trimmed with the tri-color stripe which created a bright contrast to the light brown monogram base. Ratajkowski paired the dress with a statement pendant necklace, black shield sunglasses, and yet another Galliano-era grail.

She stepped out in a pair of brown leather calf-length boots. Nearly everything Galliano designed for Dior is some sort of collector’s item and this pair are no different—they featured a belt-style clasp as well as a buckle at the top. While many might store such a pair away for a special occasion, Ratajkowski has pulled them out quite frequently recently.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

For one of her many girl walks this summer, she showed off the boots while wearing a black silk skirt, cropped button down, and a statement chain belt. And just a few days ago, she changed into them after appearing in the Tory Burch show. Though Ratajkowski hit the runways in New York and will presumably do the same overseas, her day-to-day sidewalk sightings are starting to become a catwalk in and of themselves.