The MTV Video Music Awards’ pink carpet always serves as a stage for celebrities to have some fun. It doesn’t have the pomp and circumstance of the Met Gala, and nowhere near does it compare to the dramatics of the Academy Awards. Plainly, stars seem to be less constrained stylistically—and somewhere in Newark, New Jersey Emily Ratajkowski was feeling just that.

Last night, Ratajkowski hit the step and repeat wearing one of her signature skin-baring styles. While we’ve seen the model in plenty in plunging wears like this one, her dress was actually an homage to one of the pink carpet’s most memorable moments.

Ratajkowski wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier number. The piece featured a sheer green fabric that formed a halter neckline up top and then stretched to tie at her waist. Things then moved into a black and orange printed portion and finished with a high-low hemline to complete the dress. While the look was vintage Ratajkowski, per her stylist Jorden Bickhem, it seems to have been paying homage to Christina Aguilera.

During the 2002 edition of the event, Aguilera wore a now-famous striped halter top and an ultra-mini jean skirt. Though Ratajkowksi’s halter covered things up a bit more (barely, though, due to the sheer fabric) it certainly looked reminiscent of the “Dirty” singer’s ensemble.

The halter style is, of course, very Y2K but Ratajkowski’s embrace of the early aughts continued with her accessory choices. She carried a sequined Fendi baguette shoulder bag and wore a pair of strappy silver Piferi heels.

The past few days have been full of fashion for Ratajkowski, who has graced the runways of Michael Kors and Tory Burch and showed up to nearly every NYFW after party. On Monday, the model was spotted leaving Kors’ catwalk wearing some more 2000s styles—a plunging cropped tank top, denim skirt, and vintage John Galliano-era Dior boots.

The 32-year-old started her fashion week with a cropped leather set to attend the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. And even though things have come to a close in New York, we’ll be waiting to see what Emrata has in store as fashion month heads overseas.