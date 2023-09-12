Nicki Minaj is hosting tonight’s 2023 MTVVideo Music Awards, and as we know, anything can happen when you hand her a mic, but there’s plenty of other things to be excited about. Shakira is being honored with the Video Vanguard Award, and it just so happens to be the 20th anniversary of that kiss between Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera. No word on if there are plans to honor the iconic moment in anyway, but we’ll be tuning in to find out.

Before any of that goes down, though, there’s of course the pre-show. This summer has been fairly void of red carpets, as writers and actors continue to strike in their fight for fair contracts. The music industry, however, remains largely unaffected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, meaning they’re able to provide one of the only celeb-focused events of the past few months without fear of scabbing. This draught of red carpets has us craving celebrity fashion moments even more so than usual, and the VMAs attendee list—featuring Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, and more style stars—will aid in the attempt to fill that style void. Don’t miss one look from the event that brought you Lil Kim’s purple nipple pasty, Lady Gaga’s meat dress, or Madonna’s “Boy Toy” moment. Check back here as we track every celebrity who arrives at the 2023 MTV VMAs and what they’re wearing.

Cardi B Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Roger Vivier heels.

Doja Cat Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Karol G Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saweetie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Area.

Demi Lovato (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Don Toliver Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Amelia Dimoldenberg Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images