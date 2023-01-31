New York Fashion Week—also known for those in the industry as a month filled with “no sleep, bus, club, ‘nother club, ‘nother club”—is about to be in full swing. The fall 2023 season kicks into high gear from February 10th to the 15th with parties, presentations, dinners, performances, and of course, runway shows happening all over the city. Funnily enough, the first event of NYFW took place weeks before designers were taking their bows: Paco Rabanne toasted its new fragrance, FAME, with a party attended by Elle Fanning and a whole host of influencers. Here, find a roundup of all the best soirées happening in the fashion world this month—which we will be attending into the wee hours of the morning.