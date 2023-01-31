New York Fashion Week—also known for those in the industry as a month filled with “no sleep, bus, club, ‘nother club, ‘nother club”—is about to be in full swing. The fall 2023 season kicks into high gear from February 10th to the 15th with parties, presentations, dinners, performances, and of course, runway shows happening all over the city. Funnily enough, the first event of NYFW took place weeks before designers were taking their bows: Paco Rabanne toasted its new fragrance, FAME, with a party attended by Elle Fanning and a whole host of influencers. Here, find a roundup of all the best soirées happening in the fashion world this month—which we will be attending into the wee hours of the morning.

Courtesy of BFA Although we’re still a couple weeks out from the official NYFW calendar, Paco Rabanne kicked things off with a celebration of its new fragrance, FAME, at Lotte New York Palace on January 26. Elle Fanning, pictured here with Lameka Fox, stepped out into the chilly night with her signature sleek blonde hair and a green turtleneck Paco Rabanne gown, gathered at the waist with a sparkling clasp detail (Fox’s look was by the designer as well).

Courtesy of BFA Guests including the singer Isabella Peschardt, shown here in a sequined mini dress by Paco Rabanne, sipped Champagne, took photos, and mingled in the beautifully designed space filled with the scent of the new fragrance—which bears notes of jasmine, mango, and incense.