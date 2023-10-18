After gracing the streets of New York City in armor-like wears, Julia Fox seems to have had a tiny wardrobe malfunction as she touched down in London. Well, sort of. Or maybe she just didn’t feel like messing with her laundry. On Tuesday, the model stepped out in the British city wearing a literal bag of dry cleaning with a white button down wrapped neatly inside.

Fox’s look is from London-based brand’s Figura Services’ fall/winter 2023 collection. While the look was quite unusual (not necessarily for Fox, though) it was rather simple in construction.

There was a clear PVC outer layer that was attached to a hanger (with a tiny string wrapped around the model’s neck) as well as the phrase “Figura Services Limited” written across the front. The garment bag engulfed much of Fox’s frame and also included a white, oversized button down shirt tucked inside. Almost like she was running late, was out of wardrobe options, and just decided to wear her fresh dry cleaning in the bag.

From there, Fox kept the all-white palette of her statement dress with the rest of her look. She tied in a pair of slouchy heel boots, a crescent shaped bag, and a white mini skirt for some coverage.

After her night out ensemble, it appears that Fox quickly figured out her dry cleaning fiasco for an appearance the following afternoon. This time, she scrapped her all white wears in favor of predominately black as she hit the town in a cropped button down, tailored overcoat, and a silver waist belt. Fittingly, in addition to a textured mini bag, she carried her newly released memoir Down the Drain as a clutch.

In the tell-all book, Fox discusses, well, everything—from struggling with addiction, to Uncut Gems, and even her whirlwind romance with someone she refers to as “The Artist,” better known as Kanye West.

Fox writes she felt like "a show monkey," as the rapper controlled what she wore and told her, "I could get you a boob job if you want." She refused, saying "His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes. I can't shake off the uncomfortable feeling."